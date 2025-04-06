403
UK Foreign Secretary Criticizes Israel’s Decision Regarding British Officials
(MENAFN) On Saturday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel’s "unacceptable" decision to deny two British lawmakers entry into the region.
In a statement, Lammy expressed his disapproval, saying, "It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities."
Lammy emphasized that the UK government is actively engaging with the MPs to provide assistance. He also made it "clear" to Israeli officials that "this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians."
"The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza," he concluded.
