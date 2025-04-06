403
Israel Rejects Entry of Two British MPs
(MENAFN) Israel has barred the entry of British Labour Party Members of Parliament (MPs) Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, according to a report from Israeli news agency on Saturday.
A flight carrying Mohamed, Yang, and two of their aides landed at Ben Gurion Airport at 2:30 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT) on Friday.
Upon arrival, the MPs informed authorities during the routine questioning that they were part of a delegation visiting Israel on behalf of the British Parliament.
However, the Israeli Interior Ministry stated that no official UK parliamentary delegation was scheduled to visit Israel, leading to the denial of entry for Mohamed, Yang, and their assistants.
The ministry further claimed that the MPs' visit aimed "to document the actions of the Israeli military (attacks) and spread anti-Israel hate speech."
In a similar incident earlier this year, Israel refused entry to European Parliament members Lynn Boylan and Rima Hassan, who were also part of an official delegation.
