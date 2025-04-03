Vietnam And Belarus Commit To Strengthening Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Vietnam and Belarus have pledged to strengthen their economic ties, with a particular focus on trade, industry, and science and technology. The commitment was made during the 16th session of their Intergovernmental Committee.

Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak co-chaired the talks, reaffirming their dedication to deeper cooperation, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA ).

Both sides reviewed progress in established sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and education, while also exploring new opportunities in IT, healthcare, and green technology. Despite positive developments, they agreed to expedite the implementation of high-level agreements reached during Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko's visit to Vietnam in 2023. This includes actively addressing challenges and exploring new trade solutions.

A key focus of the discussions was enhancing market access for each other's goods, encompassing farm produce, seafood, machinery, and dairy products. The countries also plan to encourage business exchanges through trade fairs and make better use of their free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Cooperation in high-tech fields, such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, and green industry, was highlighted as a priority, alongside foundational sectors like chemicals and mechanical engineering. Vietnam requested smoother operating conditions in Belarus for its businesses, including diaspora entrepreneurs. The meeting concluded with the signing of a new cooperation protocol, with the next session planned to be held in Belarus.