DHS Mistakenly Sends Deportation Notices to Ukrainian Refugees
(MENAFN) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unintentionally sent notifications to some Ukrainian refugees instructing them to get out of the country right away. However, the agency later corrected its message on Friday, describing the alarming emails as a mistake, based on a news agency.
Ukrainian refugees, who had come to the United States due to the ongoing conflict in their home country, received urgent emails on April 3. The messages informed them that their legal protections were being revoked.
"DHS is now exercising its discretion to terminate your parole," the notice read, as reported by a news agency. "Unless it expires sooner, your parole will terminate 7 days from the date of this notice."
The message also included severe warnings for those who did not follow the instructions. "Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you," it warned.
After the news agency inquired about the notifications, DHS admitted the mistake and sent follow-up emails on Friday. The retraction clarified that the original message was an "error."
"No action will be taken with respect to your parole," the corrected message stated.
