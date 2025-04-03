MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is hosting a high-level forum at its headquarters in Santiago, Chile, from 31 March to 4 April. The forum aims to evaluate the region's progress towards achieving the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

ECLAC Executive Secretary Jose Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Peru's Deputy Foreign Minister Felix Denegri, and senior UN officials, including Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, will deliver speeches at the event. Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS , reported on the forum.

The sustainable development programme, adopted in 2015, aims to eliminate poverty, improve healthcare and education, and reduce inequality. A new report will be presented at the forum, highlighting the region's advancements and challenges, particularly in health, gender equality, and economic growth. The report will also address obstacles to achieving faster progress.

High-level attendees include foreign ministers from Bolivia and Antigua and Barbuda, as well as Chilean ministers responsible for social development, health, and women's issues. Barbados will be represented by officials responsible for housing and social empowerment.