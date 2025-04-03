Putin And Xi Jinping To Discuss Cooperation Within BRICS And SCO In May

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow to discuss preparations for the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to the Russian President's official website, Putin emphasised the significance of Xi's visit, stating it would be“an event in its own right” in addition to the May celebrations.

Putin highlighted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Russia and China.“I know that you have a large, intense programme for the visit. First of all, it is connected with the preparation of the arrival of the President of the People's Republic of China to Russia,” he said.

Putin specified that while Xi Jinping will be the main guest at the May events, the visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and collaboration on international platforms. These platforms include the United Nations, specifically the UN Security Council, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

Konstantin Baraboshkin, Head of the Department of Chinese Philology at the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Moscow State University, told TV BRICS that the upcoming meeting underscores the close ties between Russia and China and reflects the breadth of topics requiring discussion.

“Such frequent contacts, on the one hand, are due to good relations, but, on the other hand, we are two major powers with overlapping interests that require constant coordination, including in the format of regular visits,” Baraboshkin said.

Baraboshkin also noted that regular meetings between the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral cooperation. He stated that the discussions during Wang Yi's visit likely covered key issues of economic and political cooperation, as well as initiatives in sustainable development and technology.

Baraboshkin said digitalisation and infrastructure projects deserve particular attention, as they could substantially increase trade between the two countries. He also underscored the importance of coordination in the economic sphere, encompassing the development of agricultural trade, cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the“One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Furthermore, Baraboshkin believes that exploring the potential elimination of visa requirements between Russia and China could unlock new opportunities for economic cooperation and humanitarian exchanges. This, in turn, could help to strengthen educational and expert ties.