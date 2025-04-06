403
Protesters Gather in Berlin, Frankfurt Against Trump, Musk
(MENAFN) On Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the streets of Berlin and Frankfurt to express their opposition to the policies of United States Leader Donald Trump and his advisor, tech billionaire Elon Musk, joining the expanding global movement of dissent.
In the heart of Berlin, demonstrators gathered to voice their discontent with what they perceived as Trump’s attacks on freedom, democracy, and human rights. The protest, hosted by the environmental group Fridays for Future and the activist organization Campact, was part of the worldwide protest campaign using the hashtag #TeslaTakedown.
The demonstrators accused Musk, a close confidant of Trump, of playing a role in undermining democratic principles and the American social fabric. Based on a public broadcaster in Berlin, at least one individual was temporarily detained for showing a provocative poster showing Musk with Nazi figures performing the Hitler salute.
Meanwhile, another protest took place close to the iconic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, where about 90 individuals assembled in front of the US Embassy in response to a call from Democrats Abroad, the international arm of the US Democratic Party.
A public broadcaster reported that the demonstration remained peaceful, with participants condemning Trump’s authority and urging for political modification in the United States.
