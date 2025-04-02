Russia Keeps Two Combat-Ready Missile Carriers In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two enemy warships armed with cruise missiles remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, April 2, Ukrinform reports.

“There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to eight missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the report says.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are four enemy warships, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

In the past 24 hours, vessels have transited the Kerch Strait serving the interests of the Russian Federation. Four vessels headed towards the Black Sea, two of which were en route to the Bosphorus Strait, while six vessels sailed towards the Azov Sea, three of which were also bound for the Bosphorus Strait.

