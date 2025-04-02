Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Keeps Two Combat-Ready Missile Carriers In Black Sea

Russia Keeps Two Combat-Ready Missile Carriers In Black Sea


2025-04-02 01:22:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two enemy warships armed with cruise missiles remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, April 2, Ukrinform reports.

“There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to eight missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the report says.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are four enemy warships, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

Read also: Russians launch 15 drone strikes on Kharkiv , baby among injured

In the past 24 hours, vessels have transited the Kerch Strait serving the interests of the Russian Federation. Four vessels headed towards the Black Sea, two of which were en route to the Bosphorus Strait, while six vessels sailed towards the Azov Sea, three of which were also bound for the Bosphorus Strait.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN02042025000193011044ID1109380592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search