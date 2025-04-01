Bunnies Are Back - Kansas City's West Bottoms First Friday Weekend

"Celebrate the season and experience the unique character of the West Bottoms while getting a hop on Easter-themed fun."

Beyond shopping, Bunnies in the Bottoms will feature an array of family-friendly activities and entertainment, including photo opportunities with the bunnies , festive photo booths, themed décor, and an enticing selection of treats from food trucks, cafés, and coffee shops .

"We're thrilled to once again bring 'Bunnies in the Bottoms' to First Friday Weekend," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith , spokesperson for the Historic West Bottoms District. "This event is a wonderful way to enjoy the Spring weather, celebrate the season, and experience the unique character of the West Bottoms while getting a hop on Easter-themed fun."

The free outdoor events, which enhance the West Bottoms' First Friday Weekend shopping experience , are part of the Festivals of the Full Moon , a monthly themed celebration paying homage to the district's creator, Full Moon Productions. Upcoming themes for 2025 include:



Blooms in the Bottoms (May 2-4)

Boutiques in the Bottoms (June 6-8)

Boom in the Bottoms (July 4-6)

Barks in the Bottoms (August 1-3)

Bonfire in the Bottoms (September 5-7)

Boo in the Bottoms (October 3-5)

Blessings in the Bottoms (November 7-9) Bows in the Bottoms (December weekends starting December 5th tree lighting)

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

Located just off the 12th Street Bridge, the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District has 22 warehouses spanning 13 blocks, with approximately 600 vendors and over 30 stores and restaurants. Many of these multi-story buildings boast over 120 years of history, making them the perfect backdrop for the region's largest indoor vintage and antique shopping destination. The West Bottoms is a must-visit for interior designers, collectors, and shoppers seeking unique pieces with history and charm.

APRIL BUNNIES IN THE BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER