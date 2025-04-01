Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Local Agriculture Yards Resume Normal Schedule From Thursday

2025-04-01 11:03:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality's Agriculture Affairs Department has announced that the yards selling local agriculture products at Al Mazrouah, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Sheehaniya, Al Shamal and Al Wakra will resume the regular working hours of 6am to 3pm Thursday. These yards offer fresh agriculture and farm products at reasonable prices since they provide a direct link to the consumers.

