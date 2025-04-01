Safe & Green Holdings Reports Year-End 2024 Results
| For the Year Ended
December 31, 2024
| For the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(22,601,278
|)
|$
|(26,282,533
|)
|Addback interest expense
|3,127,179
|1,430,372
|Addback interest income
|-
|(119
|)
|Addback depreciation and amortization
|557,382
|598,714
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|(18,916,717
|)
|(24,253,566
|)
|Common stock deemed dividend
|5,621,596
|-
|Gain on deconsolidation – SG DevCorp
|(4,637,013
|)
|-
|Loss on disposition of equity-based investments
|320,408
|-
|Change in fair value of equity-based investments
|6,616,201
|-
|Addback litigation expense
|356,046
|154,217
|Addback stock-based compensation expense
|1,194,597
|3,210,631
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(9,444,882
|)
|$
|(20,888,718
|)
At December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $375,873 and $14,212, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was ($12.4) million compared to $(6.3) million as of December 31, 2022.
Additional details can be found in the Company's filing 10-K, which can be accessed on the United States Securities & Exchange Commission website at
About Olenox Corp.
Olenox is an advanced energy company focused on oil and gas production, energy services, and energy technologies. Olenox specializes in acquiring and revitalizing distressed energy assets, leveraging proprietary technologies to enhance production while minimizing environmental impact.
About Machfu, Inc.
Machfu delivers Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, providing secure, scalable, and intelligent connectivity for industrial automation, energy, and smart infrastructure applications.
About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.
Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully integrate Olenox and the Company's ability to collect on judgments against EDI International and PVE, the effect of government regulation, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
