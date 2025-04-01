HUR Drones Hit Two Russian Landing Boats And Anti-Aircraft Missile System In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry showcased the Prymarу special forces unit's drones striking the 02510 BC-16 and Raptor landing boats, as well as the TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The HUR shared this update on Facebook , accompanied by footage of the reconnaissance team's combat efforts, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The drones of the HUR's Prymary special forces skillfully evaded enemy anti-aircraft missiles and hit the 02510 BC-16 and Raptor landing boats. They later targeted the TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile system," the HUR said.

Previously, the HUR had released footage showing the destruction of Russian radar stations in Crimea.

