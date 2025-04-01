HUR Drones Hit Two Russian Landing Boats And Anti-Aircraft Missile System In Crimea
The HUR shared this update on Facebook , accompanied by footage of the reconnaissance team's combat efforts, as reported by Ukrinform.
"The drones of the HUR's Prymary special forces skillfully evaded enemy anti-aircraft missiles and hit the 02510 BC-16 and Raptor landing boats. They later targeted the TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile system," the HUR said.Read also: Intelligence shows Sych drones targeting camouflaged Russian positions
Previously, the HUR had released footage showing the destruction of Russian radar stations in Crimea.
