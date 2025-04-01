Colorcraft Recognized In EXHIBITOR's 2025 Findit Top 40 List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This annual list, curated by EXHIBITOR, a leading resource in trade show and event marketing, highlights companies that set the standard in the exhibit industry. Selection is based on a rigorous evaluation of company capabilities, client testimonials, thought leadership, creative portfolio, and service excellence.

"We are truly honored and thrilled to be recognized as one of the top exhibit producers in North America," said Doug Hughes, CEO of ColorCraft. "This recognition means the world to us and is a direct reflection of our team's passion, creativity, and relentless commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for our clients. We're incredibly grateful to our clients and partners for trusting us to bring their visions to life."

ColorCraft has been providing award-winning custom and rental exhibits for over 25 years, serving clients across a wide range of industries including technology, healthcare, and consumer goods. The company is known for its turnkey trade show program management, offering end-to-end solutions from concept and design through fabrication, logistics, and show floor support.

"Being named to the EXHIBITOR Top 40 is not only a tremendous honor, but it also reinforces the trust our clients place in us to help them stand out on the show floor," said Davis Hughes, VP of Sales at ColorCraft. "We're excited to build on this momentum, continue pushing creative boundaries, and deliver even more innovative exhibit solutions for our clients in 2025 and beyond."

The 2025 EXHIBITOR Top 40 list was officially announced during EXHIBITORLIVE 2025, the leading conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing professionals, where ColorCraft also exhibited.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

SOURCE ColorCraft