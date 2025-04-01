403
LIC Unveils Pre-Event Activations Ahead Of Motogp Grand Prix
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit has unveiled a series of thrilling pre-event experiences at various locations across Qatar ahead of the Qatar MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2025, which will be held from April 11 to 13.
Fans of all ages can immerse themselves in the action with MotoGP simulators and interactive games, offering a taste of the adrenaline-fueled racing action.
Lusail International Circuit (LIC) revealed in a release Tuesday that these engaging pre-event activations will take place at Old Doha Port, Place Vendome, and Doha Festival City until April 13.
Visitors can also test their racing skills and reflexes through two exciting experiences - Arcade and PlayStation, and Hands and Eyes Game.
Special weekend competitions will allow participants the chance to win exclusive prizes and demonstrate their racing prowess. Additionally, dedicated kids activities will ensure a fun-filled experience for the whole family.
