NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship Celebrates 29Th Year In Daytona Beach

Ocean Center and Daytona Beach Bandshell to Host the Premier Collegiate Cheer and Dance Competition in the World on April 9-13

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – a division of Varsity Brands and a leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps, competitions, and yearbooks – will host the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, in Daytona Beach on April 9-13.

This year's event at the Ocean Center and the Daytona Beach Bandshell will be the 29th consecutive year that the collegiate cheer and dance competition is being held in Daytona Beach.

The NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship continues to draw the nation's top college cheer and dance programs, with more than 470 teams heading to Daytona Beach this year. Participating schools are utilizing 38 hotel partners throughout the area, contributing to the vibrant, high-energy atmosphere that defines this iconic championship experience.

"We're proud to return to Daytona Beach for another incredible year of the NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship," said Bill Boggs, Senior Vice President and Director of College Programs for NCA & NDA. "This event has become a defining moment in the collegiate cheer and dance season, drawing the most talented athletes from across the country. Daytona Beach remains the premier destination for our NCA and NDA college programs, and we're honored to celebrate the passion, perseverance, and performance of these exceptional athletes."

"Daytona Beach is thrilled to once again host the NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry. "This event brings incredible energy, talent and enthusiasm to our community, and we are honored to be the backdrop for such a prestigious competition. We welcome these dedicated student-athletes, their coaches and families as they showcase their passion and hard work. Best of luck to all the competitors!"

"The NCA & NDA Championships at the Ocean Center is one of the most exciting and high-energy events we host each year," said Ocean Center General Manager Lynn Flanders. "We love seeing the passion, talent, and dedication that fills our venue. As proud partners, we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for athletes, coaches, and fans alike."

In between their competition at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center, participants, along with their coaching staff and family and friends, will be able to enjoy the Daytona Beach area, a community that is proud to serve as the host for this prestigious event.

"For nearly 30 years, Daytona Beach has been home to the NCA & NDA Championship and we're proud to continue that tradition," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The teams and student-athletes have been working hard all year long to come to Daytona Beach and compete in this world-class competition. They want to hoist that coveted golden trophy high as they splash into the Atlantic Ocean. The community has embraced the energy of this championship event, and we are grateful for the exposure and economic impact that it brings to this destination. We hope that the competitors and families build in some time to venture out to enjoy everything this area has to offer, and to see first-hand why Daytona Beach is such a fantastic place to visit."

The CVB is encouraging the entire community to give a warm welcome to the competitors and attendees arriving in Daytona Beach.

"If your local business has a sign that can be transformed into a welcome greeting, we'd love for you to help us share the love," Campbell Baker said. "Our CVB team is creating and distributing welcome posters and stickers to restaurants, attractions and gift shops, to help us all achieve that goal. We've worked with the City of Daytona Beach to post a selfie-worthy 'Daytona Beach Loves NCA/NDA' banner on the North side of the iconic Main Street Pier. And we've shared our high-impact graphics with Daytona Beach International Airport, ONE DAYTONA and Ocean Walk Shoppes. Each will be using these designs to enhance their respective digital signs."

The NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship is open to the public and will be live streamed on Varsity TV. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit .

