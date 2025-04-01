National Crime Prevention Council Calls For “West Point For Police”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinatti, OH, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To combat 21st-century crimes, the National Crime Prevention Council is calling for the establishment of a National Police Academy; a "West Point for Police".

“For too long, the development of true police leadership has been left to chance,” said Paul DelPonte, Executive Director of NCPC, as he addressed the Midwestern States Crime Prevention Conference. “Establishing a national police academy is a critical step we must take to shape the next generation of law enforcement leaders and ensure a safer future for our country.”

Modeled after U.S. military academies, the proposed national police academy would offer a tuition-free, four-year degree in exchange for a commitment to serve in federal, state, or local law enforcement-ensuring that communities benefit directly from highly trained officers. Beyond traditional training, the academy would instill values of integrity and service, and serve as a center of excellence on community policing, crime prevention, and the use of cutting-edge technology to address modern threats like cybercrime, AI-driven fraud, and digital exploitation.

NCPC hopes to build momentum and enthusiasm among the public for the establishment of a national police academy, which would ultimately require an act of Congress.

“Public trust in law enforcement is at a crossroads,” said DelPonte.“Investing in better training, leadership, and education is the strongest way to rebuild that trust.”

The conference, organized by the Ohio Crime Prevention Association , is a new effort to encourage more states to take an active role in crime prevention. In collaboration with NCPC, OCPA hopes to form a unified certification process for crime prevention specialists.

NCPC champions education and community engagement to stop crime before it happens. The organization is well-known for its use of the animated character McGruff the Crime Dog® in public service announcements.

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council is the home of McGruff the Crime Dog® and has helped generations of Americans Take a Bite Out of Crime®. Through award-winning public education campaigns and community level work, the NCPC promotes greater civic engagement that helps law enforcement, families, and communities come together to prevent crime and advocate for public policies to make the U.S. safer.

CONTACT: Tatiana Peralta National Crime Prevention Council 202-919-5544 ...