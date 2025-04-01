INTERX And Fraunhofer Spotlight Next-Gen On-Device AI And Smart Sensors At Hannover Messe Kickoff

Visitors engage with a seminar on smart sensors and AI-driven manufacturing at the INTERX booth.

INTERX CTO Hail Jung speaks on smart sensors and AI at Hannover Messe 2025.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Steffen Ihlenfeldt, Director of Fraunhofer IWU, attended the session and visited the INTERX booth

Korean-German experts explore smart sensors and on-device AI in shaping the future of industrial manufacturing.

HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY (NIEDERSACHSEN), GERMANY, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South Korea's a leading innovator in Industrial AX (AI Transformation) INTERX kicked off its first day at Hannover Messe 2025 with a joint seminar in collaboration with Germany's Fraunhofer Institutes (IWU, IAO, IOSB), focusing on smart sensors and on-device AI.The event, part of the ongoing MODAI (Manufacturing On Device AI) platform collaboration between INTERX and Fraunhofer, aims to explore current and future applications of AI in industrial manufacturing. Held on March 31 and April 1, the seminar brings together Korean and German experts to share insights on the evolution of smart manufacturing.The opening session on March 31, titled“GET SERIOUS : Next generation production smart sensors and AI for new business opportunities” featured presentations by Hail Jung (CTO, INTERX), Robin Kurth (Fraunhofer IWU), and Holger Kett (Fraunhofer IAO). Speakers addressed key technological advancements and real-world implementations of AI-enabled sensor systems.A panel discussion followed under the theme“International Manufacturing AI Transformation Strategy.” Moderated by INTERX CTO Hail Jung, panelists included INTERX CEO Jungyoon Park, Taehwan Kim (Vice President, KOIIA), and Fraunhofer's Robin Kurth and Holger Kett. Discussions centered around international cooperation in industrial AI and the growing role of on-device AI and DataSpaces in smart manufacturing.Prof. Dr.-Ing. Steffen Ihlenfeldt, Director of Fraunhofer IWU, attended the session and visited the INTERX booth to learn more about the company's technologies, underlining the growing ties between the organizations.INTERX CEO Jungyoon Park noted:“Smart sensors and on-device AI are key to achieving more responsive and adaptive manufacturing systems. We are committed to advancing these technologies through international collaboration.”For more information about INTERX and its participation in Hannover Messe 2025, please visit their website at

