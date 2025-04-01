Bigcommerce Becomes NAED Corporate Partner To Advance Digital Innovation In Electrical Distribution, A Key B2B Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership reflects BigCommerce's commitment to powering B2B ecommerce innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced its corporate partnership with the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), reinforcing BigCommerce's commitment to driving digital transformation and growth in the electrical distribution industry.

“This partnership reflects BigCommerce's commitment to the electrical distribution sector, with a specific focus on empowering manufacturers and distributors to embrace digital-first strategies, to drive growth,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at BigCommerce.“As buying behaviors evolve and operational complexity increases, BigCommerce is committed to helping electrical distributors modernize their sales channels, streamline back-office processes and leverage data to enhance customer experiences.”

By aligning with NAED, BigCommerce will help ignite innovation within the electrical distribution industry, enabling businesses to stay competitive and future-ready to successfully navigate the digital landscape. The partnership comes as BigCommerce continues to invest in its B2B commerce capabilities to support manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers seeking to improve efficiency and digitize their operations quickly on modest budgets.

“We're thrilled to welcome BigCommerce as an NAED corporate partner,” said Scott Wagner, director of industry transformation at NAED.“Their engagement in the recent NAED Eastern Regional Conference, including thought leadership on AI from BigCommerce's Paul Dabrowski, highlights their commitment to helping distributors navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape. We look forward to collaborating with BigCommerce to drive innovation and support the future of the industry.”

As part of its ongoing commitment, BigCommerce will focus on key NAED initiatives, including the Digital Center of Excellence and workforce development programs. The company understands the talent shortages and retention challenges facing distributors and will work alongside NAED to develop strategies for attracting and nurturing the next generation of professionals.

NAED's Digital Center of Excellence will provide NAED members with the resources to enhance online sales, streamline operations, and optimize customer experiences. BigCommerce is excited to collaborate with NAED to drive modernization and success in electrical distribution.

Learn more about BigCommerce's B2B solutions here .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

...