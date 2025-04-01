Farmers Of Salem Proudly Spotlights Employee Jenni Eber For Her Generous Charitable Giving Work

Jenni has always had a close relationship with military veterans. Her brother, Glenn Cherry Jr, is a Navy veteran. It has always been his dream to retire, run a farm and help his military brothers and sister. Jenni says,“My love language has always been Acts of Service.” So, it was natural for the close brother and sister to team up in 2017 and give their time and energy to Gallant Heart of NJ (GH). Glenn is a founding member, and Jenni is currently the COO.









GH hopes to bring awareness to the aftercare of our military veterans. They often attend veteran sponsored events and chip in wherever needed.“Being involved for some years now, I still struggle with the words, but I feel more passionate than ever to help in any way I can.” Jenni continued,“The basic premise is to reduce veteran suicide.”

Gallant Heart is a non-profit that focuses on providing leisure activities to our nation's heroes. The non-profit prides itself on creating a supportive environment for veterans and first responders to experience camaraderie, brotherhood and relaxation through hunting and social events. It is our mission to provide a cost-free experience and to play a role in their continued healing and quality of life.

Each GH founding member involves their children to ensure the acts of service live beyond expectations. This past summer Jenni took her 14-year-old daughter, Blair and her field hockey teammates to a Veterans picnic. They served the veterans lunch, escorted them to locations they needed to go, and cleaned up the entire event with a smile.“It was very eye opening for them, and I'm extremely grateful I was able to provide that opportunity.”

The organization recently completed their 2025 Flagship Event: The Wounded Veteran Pheasant Hunt. The weekend event hosted 24 Purple Heart recipients and/or 100% disabled veterans. This is an all-inclusive program for wounded and injured veterans which utilizes the therapeutic effects of the outdoors, camaraderie, and social engagement to help improve everyday quality of life. All food, equipment, lodging, and travel was provided.

Regarding Jenni's career at Farmers, she stated:“I've worked my way up in the claims department, starting as a part time clerk. I now handle Property Loss claims and manage our Customer Service Representatives. I truly love my job, as I've said before, Acts of Service is my love language. Knowing that I'm helping people in their time of need is truly fulfilling.”

“When I started at Farmers, I was a 24-year-old in college. Now I'm married, with two beautiful kids, and have a beautiful home, all while building a career with Farmers of Salem. I've also been able to coach sports for over 20 years and never missed a school event due to Farmers of Salem believing in putting family first.”

