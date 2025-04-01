51 Acre Industrial Complex - 4599 US Highway 77 Named 2025 Sale Of The Year Costar Impact Award Winner

2025 CoStar Impact Award

Winners were selected by a panel of more than 630 esteemed industry professionals across 129 markets at the fourth annual commercial real estate awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The sale of 4599 US Highway 77 in Robstown, Texas was named the 2025 Sale/Acquisition of the Year CoStar Impact Award winner in the Corpus Christi market. Winners-chosen for their growth, diversification, and ability to overcome unique challenges in their markets-were selected from a panel of more than 660 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.The sale of the 118,892 square foot industrial trucking facility on 51 acres at 4599 US Hwy 77 in Robstown, Texas, facilitated by Matthew Cravey of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. , represents a landmark transaction in South Texas. This deal highlights strategic expansion, market resilience and innovative problem-solving in commercial real estate.This transaction set a precedent in the regional industrial market, solidifying Robstown's importance as a growing hub for heavy equipment and logistics. Bottom Line Equipment's acquisition of the facility not only expanded its Texas footprint but also enhanced local economic vitality by introducing a major industry player into the market. This sale contributed to regional growth by strengthening South Texas' role in the construction and equipment rental sectors.A panel of industry judges familiar with the area saluted the deal with a 2025 CoStar Impact Award as the acquisition of the year for the Corpus Christi market.“This is a big facility in an area that has traditionally had oil businesses that helped carry the local economy. But with the oil business contracting, these types of large facilities have become more challenging to move," said panel judge Cliff Atnip, partner and broker with Cobb, Lundquist & Atnip Realtors. "This is a good deal for the local Robstown economy.”The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2024 that have significantly influenced neighborhoods or submarkets across 129 major international markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The awards honored over 340 winners for their CRE transactions across five categories: Lease of the Year, Sale/Acquisition of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year.“Each year, the CoStar Impact Awards celebrate commercial real estate professionals that are introducing innovative and transformative projects and transactions in the industry,” said Lisa Ruggles, Senior Vice President, Global Operations at CoStar Group.“We received an incredible number of submissions this year and enlisted a diverse panel of judges across each market to identify the most impactful projects shaping the commercial real estate landscape. Congratulations to all the winners for their efforts to transform the industry and the communities they serve.”To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the full list of winners, visit .About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.About CoStar GroupCoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments, the leading platform for apartment rentals; and Homes, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands include STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking, Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.CoStar Group's websites attracted over 134 million average monthly unique visitors in the fourth quarter of 2024, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.

