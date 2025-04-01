MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Concludes "Mizuho Eco Finance" Commitment Line Agreement

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has concluded a Mizuho Eco Finance(1) commitment line agreement(2) with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Mizuho Bank).

Mizuho Eco Finance is a program from Mizuho Bank that uses an environmental assessment model developed by Mizuho Research & Technologies Co., Ltd., which incorporates globally trusted environmental certifications and evaluations to score the initiatives and indices of customers, and provide financing to those customers who meet a certain score or higher.

For this agreement, MHI Group was assessed as meeting a high standard for the indicators used in the evaluation model, including its endorsement of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)(3) in March 2019, the MISSION NET ZERO declaration aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, and appropriate disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions throughout the supply chain.

The MHI Group aims to contribute to the sustainable enhancement of corporate value and the realization of a sustainable society by leveraging the Group's comprehensive capabilities and strengths to enrich people's lives.

(2) Commitment line agreementA contract in which the lender promises to execute a loan at the borrower's request within the conditions of the contracted term and credit line.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

