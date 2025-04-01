Aamir Khan’S Cute Family Member Sundari Steals The Spotlight

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) On the occasion of Eid, Aamir Khan was spotted with his pet dog, Sundari, outside his residence as he greeted fans.

What caught everyone's attention was Aamir lovingly asking Sundari not to step out. In a video, the 'PK' actor can be seen signing autographs for fans when he notices his dog trying to go outside. He lovingly says, "Sundari, don't go out. Come here." Following Aamir's instructions, Sundari immediately went back inside. Aamir also posed for selfies with his fans, and one fan even brought a gift for the actor.

Aamir Khan was all smiles as he posed for photographers alongside his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad Khan, at his Bandra residence during Eid. The trio looked picture-perfect in matching white outfits as they struck a pose for the camera.

For the unversed, Junaid is Aamir's son from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, while Azad is from his second marriage to Kiran Rao. Aamir was also spotted interacting with fans outside his home, taking pictures and sharing moments with them.

The 'Dhoom 3' actor recently joined Salman Khan and director A.R. Murugadoss for a special question-and-answer session. Their recently released conversation offered a more profound look into their shared experiences, collaborations, and behind-the-scenes moments. In the video titled“Sikandar Meets Ghajini,” Aamir, with his characteristic playfulness, asked Murugadoss, "Between Salman and me, who's the real Sikandar and who's the better dancer?" Murugadoss humorously responded, "Salman breaks his ribs." Without missing a beat, Aamir added, "Sir, not just his own ribs, he breaks other people's ribs too! But I'm asking-who's the better dancer?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will next be seen in the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. At an event, he shared that the film would be both entertaining and humorous. However, much like his previous success, 'Taare Zameen Par,' it would also highlight the theme of embracing individuality despite personal flaws.