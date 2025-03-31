Rosatom Producing Nuclear, Conventional Weapons - Investigation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's state-owned Rosatom Corporation plays a key role in sustaining and developing the country's defense industry. At the same time, international sanctions imposed against it remain limited and fragmented, despite the company's strategic importance for Russia's war machine.

The introduction of comprehensive and coordinated sanctions by the West against Rosatom and its subsidiaries would be an important step in efforts to contain Russia's military potential and its global influence, reads the think tank's report "Rosatom's Military Affairs: Nuclear and Conventional Weapons Production".

According to analysts, almost half of Rosatom's products are made for military purposes. The corporation's structural units design and produce components for cruise missiles, elements of multiple launch rocket systems, ammunition, electronic combat systems, combat laser systems, and more.

Rosatom enterprises also supply products to numerous defense companies that manufacture military equipment for the Russian army.

The report emphasizes that, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Rosatom joined the war effort. Among other things, it is involved in the production of Shahed drones, which are actively employed against Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians.

The document highlights the corporation's international operations. Rosatom continues to promote nuclear technologies in the international arena, offering systemic lending for the construction of nuclear power plants in various countries. According to analysts, such a policy leads to other nations' political and economic dependence on Russia. It is noted that Rosatom controls about 70% of the world market for the construction of nuclear power plants.

In addition, the corporation is actively developing domestic production of microelectronics and composite materials, and also uses additive technologies (3D printing) for the manufacture and repair of military equipment. These areas of operations help reduce dependence on imports and ensure the sustainable operation of the defense industry even in the face of strict sanctions.

The authors of the report emphasize that the current sanctions against Rosatom fail to address the scale of its participation in supporting Russia's war machine. In their opinion, the introduction of comprehensive and coordinated restrictions should be a priority for Western nations as part of a strategy to contain Russian aggression and reduce the Kremlin's global influence.

As reported earlier, in April 2023, the U.S. Department of State designated 27 individuals and entities who work in Russia's defense sector and support Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as additional entities affiliated with Rosatom. In February 2025, the UK also imposed sanctions against two entities associated with Rosatom, while the U.S. State Department slammed restrictions on Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom CEO, along with company board members.