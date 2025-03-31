Premio Unveils New Fanless DIN-Rail Iot Gateway At ISC West 2025

Ultra-Compact, DCO-1000-ASL Industrial PC Designed for Space-Constrained Deployments with Low Power Consumption and Robust IoT Connectivity

- Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc. , a global leader in ruggedized embedded and edge AI computing solutions, will unveil its DCO-1000-ASL Series, DIN-rail embedded fanless computers at this year's International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 31 - April 4, 2025. Engineered for industrial automation, IoT gateways, and edge data processing, the DCO-1000-ASL delivers power-efficient computing, industrial-grade durability, and versatile I/O connectivity in a compact DIN-rail form factor.

Designed for Industrial Edge Deployments

The DCO-1000-ASL is built for space-constrained industrial applications, featuring a fanless, cableless, and ruggedized enclosure that ensures long-term reliability in harsh environments. With low power consumption and wide-temperature operation, this DIN-rail PC is ideal for real-time monitoring, machine control, and intelligent automation at the edge.

"Industrial automation and edge computing require compact, power-efficient solutions that offer seamless connectivity and reliable operation in extreme conditions," said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio. "The DCO-1000-ASL delivers optimized performance with rich I/O expandability, making it a go-to solution for system integrators and OEMs in industrial IoT dedicated to interoperability for OT to IT convergence. "

Key Features of the DCO-1000-ASL:

- Intel Amston Lake x7433RE CPU – Low-power efficiency with embedded longevity

- Fanless, Cableless Design – Enhanced durability for harsh industrial settings

- DIN-Rail Mounting – Optimized for space-saving installations in control cabinets

- Rich I/O Connectivity – Supports COM, 2x USB 3.2, 4x LAN, and isolated DIO

- Wide Temperature & Power Range – Operates in -40°C to 55°C with 9-36V DC input

- Wireless-Ready – Supports 4G/LTE, 5G., Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for remote connectivity

- Remote Management – Out-of-Band (OOB) module for remote device management

- Built for Industrial Automation and IoT Edge Deployments

- World-Class Safety Certification – UL-61010, CE, FCC

The DCO-1000-ASL is purpose-built for industrial control systems, remote monitoring, and Industrial IoT. Its compact form factor and industrial-grade components ensure stable operation in factories, energy grids, and smart infrastructure deployments.

By integrating low-power processing with extensive I/O options, the DCO-1000-ASL enables seamless communication between sensors, controllers, and cloud platforms, bridging the gap between legacy systems and modern Industry 4.0 infrastructure.

To learn more about Premio's DCO family DCO-1000-ASL, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at ...

###

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at .

Dustin Seetoo

Premio Inc.

+1 626-839-3100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

DCO-1000-ASL DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded Computer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.