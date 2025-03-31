Reimagined Marriott Fort Collins Debuts With Modern Design & Exclusive Event Incentives

Guests are now greeted with an open and inviting new great room and lobby.

Newly renovated Falls Bar at Marriott Fort Collins

Marriott Fort Collins unveils a major transformative renovation featuring a spacious, welcoming new lobby and great room with contemporary design throughout.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new era of hospitality has arrived in Fort Collins. Marriott Fort Collins proudly announces the completion of an extensive renovation, setting a new standard for modern accommodations, farm to table dining, and premier event spaces in the region. A fixture in the Fort Collins community for over 40 years, the newly reimagined hotel offers a more inviting and contemporary atmosphere, making it the ideal destination for lodging, dining, meetings, and special events.A Reimagined ExperienceGuests are now welcomed into a completely transformed lobby, designed as the entry to a spacious great room with a modern, social ambiance. Visitors can enjoy a bright, inviting space featuring community seating throughout, with ample USB outlets for convenience. This investment reflects Marriott Fort Collins' commitment to creating a vibrant, engaging environment for both business and leisure travelers.Elevated Dining & Social SpacesCopper Creek Restaurant has been completely redesigned to complement its newly revamped menu, which highlights fresh, farm-to-table ingredients. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of an onsite Starbucks and the Falls Bar, which offers a curated selection of local microbrews and craft cocktails in a sleek, modern setting.Renovated Guest Accommodations & AmenitiesThe hotel's many refreshed public spaces blend modern decor inspired by the Rocky Mountains, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The hotel's 231 guest rooms, renovated top to bottom in 2022 -include seven contemporary suites, 19 studio suites, and two hospitality suites. The Concierge Floor, with a private lounge, is available for group bookings and is expected to be open to business travelers soon.Marriott Fort Collins is also home to the only indoor/outdoor pool in the area, featuring a fully renovated hot tub; both are slated for completion in June 2025. The fitness center, which has also been fully renovated and greatly expanded, boasts state-of-the-art equipment, including popular Peloton bikes along with free weights, cardio machines, and a universal gym-all complimentary for hotel guests.Premier Meeting & Event DestinationWith 23,000 square feet of event space-one of the largest in the market-Marriott Fort Collins is a premier choice for meetings, weddings, and special events. The hotel features 18 meeting rooms, all conveniently located on the ground level, as well as a unique freestanding wedding pavilion with a pergola, creating a stunning setting for ceremonies and cocktail receptions.Special Incentives for Meetings & EventsTo celebrate the hotel's transformation, Marriott Fort Collins is offering exclusive discounts on meeting room rentals and food & beverage, along with Marriott Planner Points incentives for bookings in April, May, and August. Local businesses and organizations are invited to take advantage of these limited time offers for their upcoming events. For information, contact the Catering Sales Manager, Tamera Stabler at 970-226-9709 or ...Experience the New Marriott Fort CollinsWhether visiting for business, leisure, or a special occasion, guests will find a hotel that is light, bright, and designed for a truly enjoyable stay. With top-tier customer service and an elevated lifestyle atmosphere, Marriott Fort Collins is redefining hospitality in Northern Colorado.For more information or to book your next stay or event, please contact:Marriott Fort Collins350 East Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, COPhone: 970-226-5200

Leslie Komet Ausburn

Komet Marketing Communications, Inc

+1 210-326-8992

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.