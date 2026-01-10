Jordaneu Summit Boosts Kingdom's Regional Standing In Energy Transition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) - The "Jordan–European Union Summit," held by His Majesty the King with European Council President Ant?nio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reinforced Jordan's standing as a regional leader in energy transition and gave new momentum and a strategic dimension to relations between the two sides across all fields, particularly energy.The summit affirmed that the European Union views Jordan as a politically stable strategic partner whose geographic location is pivotal in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, amid the strategic race to decouple from traditional fossil fuels and geopolitically sensitive energy sources.The joint Jordan–EU statement focused on Jordan's decision to join the Global Energy Transition Forum launched by the European Union and international partners to sponsor joint progress in renewable energy and energy efficiency.It reaffirmed commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement and to accelerating the global green transition by prioritizing cooperation in energy transition, including "safe and sustainable low-carbon hydrogen, energy efficiency, efficient electricity storage, sustainable transport, sustainable agriculture, critical raw materials and green technology, while continuing to develop regulatory cooperation and modernize electricity grids."The statement pointed to EU support for energy interconnection and the development of electricity infrastructure that underpins Jordan's renewable energy capabilities.Former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ibrahim Saif said Jordan is among the leading countries in this field, as evidenced by the share of renewable energy in the energy mix, stressing that Jordan has become a regional reference for these transformations and that its joining of the Global Energy Transition Forum confirms this sustained direction.For his part, former Director General of the National Electric Power Company Amjad Rawashdeh said Jordan's accession to the Global Energy Transition Forum marked a pivotal milestone on which to build in strengthening the Kingdom's path toward energy transition and sustainable development, and in turning this membership from a political framework into tangible practical opportunities at the economic, technical and financing levels.He noted that the forum provides an advanced platform to develop transition pathways supported by enabling and implementable policies, including benefiting from opportunities linked to carbon border adjustment mechanisms, which would enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian productive sectors and facilitate their access to European markets.He added that this accession allows for deepening cooperation with the European Union and its partners in strategic areas including renewable energy, hydrogen, energy efficiency, electricity storage, grid modernization, sustainable transport, sustainable agriculture and green technology, contributing to diversifying the national economy and creating sustainable green jobs.Rawashdeh said Jordan has succeeded, despite the limited availability of traditional resources, in cementing its position as a regional leader in energy transition, with the contribution of renewable energy to the electricity mix reaching nearly 30 percent, the highest regionally and among the highest globally, forming a practical model for resource-constrained countries.He added that in light of the severe water scarcity facing the Kingdom, Jordanian-European cooperation emerges as a key pillar for enhancing sustainable water use, improving wastewater management and ensuring the financial sustainability of the water sector, noting that continued support for long-term water security initiatives, foremost among them the Aqaba-Amman desalination and water conveyance project (the National Carrier Project), embodies a practical approach to adapting to the impacts of climate change.Energy expert Hashem Aqel said the summit's success and tangible outcomes are due to the pivotal leadership role played by His Majesty through hosting and personally leading the summit, which gave it significant political weight and demonstrated Jordan's strategic commitment to the partnership.He added that the "Amman Summit 2026" represents a qualitative step in strengthening the partnership between Jordan and the European Union, which sees the Kingdom as a gateway to stability and development in the Middle East.Aqel noted that relations between the two sides are entering a phase of deeper and more strategic cooperation, pointing out that the summit enhances Jordan's standing as a trusted partner on energy and climate files and its role as a regional mediator in electricity interconnection and green hydrogen projects, transforming Jordan from an energy-importing country into a player in energy transition, especially as the shift toward renewable energy is no longer an environmental option but an economic necessity.He said that joining the forum opens the door to concessional European financing, including grants and long-term loans, for solar and wind projects, attracting direct investment in green hydrogen, energy storage, technology transfer and capacity building, thereby reducing future electricity production costs.He added that every 10 percent increase in reliance on renewable energy means easing pressure on foreign reserves, reducing indirect energy subsidies, and improving the competitiveness of Jordanian industry.He said the joint statement affirmed elevating relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership and the shared commitment to making progress in renewable energy use and the green transition and to accelerating the global green transition by prioritizing cooperation in energy transition, noting that green transition and renewable energy are at the core of the partnership, with the statement allocating significant sections to energy and climate issues and affirming a shared commitment to speeding up the green transition.Oil and petroleum expert Mubarak Tahrawi noted that Jordan's accession to the Global Energy Transition Forum represents a strategic opportunity for the Kingdom, which is classified among the world's three most water-poor countries. In light of the escalating challenges facing Jordan, foremost among them water scarcity, high energy costs and economic and financial pressures, the energy transition file emerges not as a luxury option but as a national necessity touching comprehensive national security.He added that per capita annual water availability in Jordan ranges between 60 and 70 cubic meters, compared with the global water poverty line of 500 cubic meters. This reality has made the water sector the largest consumer of electricity in the Kingdom, with energy costs for pumping and treating water estimated at more than 40 percent of the operating cost of the water sector, explaining that any transition in the energy sector cannot be viewed in isolation from water security.He said Jordan's accession to the Global Energy Transition Forum carries deep strategic dimensions, stressing that the forum focuses on transforming pledges into financeable and implementable projects, which is precisely what Jordan needs.He noted that joining the forum enables the Kingdom to access concessional international financing tools for energy projects linked to water, such as renewable-energy-powered desalination, operating pumping stations with solar power, storing renewable energy to support grid stability, and implementing major national projects, especially the National Carrier Project.Tahrawi said it is logical for Jordan to move toward producing blue hydrogen from gas and linking it to an integrated energy and mining project in Risha, which would lay the foundation for a chemical and fertilizer industries city that would serve as a strong economic driver for Jordan and contribute to reviving the agricultural Hamad Basin adjacent to the area.