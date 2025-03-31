Kajol Celebrates Motherhood As She Explains How India Surpasses China And America

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Kajol, on Monday, took to social media to unleash her witty side while celebrating motherhood.

In her funny post, she explained how India surpasses China and America. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a note that read,“China ke pass noodles hai, America ke pass burger hai, Italy ke pass pizza hai aur India ke pass maaa hai jo yeh sab ghar pe banati hai.” (China has noodles, America has burgers, Italy has pizza, and India has a mother who makes all these things at home.”

Kajol often unleashes her witty side, charming fans with her playful and humorous posts. Yesterday, she posted a video in which she extended her heartfelt greetings to fans on Gudi Padwa and Navratri. For the caption she wrote,“Wishing everybody a very happy everything .. #navratri #gudipadwa #eidmubarak #happysunday #happyholidays #everythingisawesome.”

Meanwhile, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming mythological horror "Maa." The much-awaited drama is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27th, 2025. Sharing the announcement poster, she wrote,“Hell is here... so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you.” The announcement poster showcased Kajol holding a child close, as she sought to shield them from the evil forces surrounding them.

The upcoming project will see Kajol in the lead role, with Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma playing key supporting roles. The film, centered around the eternal battle between good and evil, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

In addition to“Maa,” Kajol's upcoming projects include“Sarzameen,” directed by Kayoze Irani, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. She is also set to star in“Maharagni - Queen of Queens,” which also features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.