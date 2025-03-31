Awqaf Distributes 5,000 Gifts For Children At Prayer Grounds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Part of its 'Joy of Eid' programme, General Directorate of Endowments of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs distributed 5,000 gifts to children at 30 Eid prayer grounds across the country, with the support of the Waqf Fund for Family and Childhood.

Aiming to bring smiles to children's faces and share the joy of Eid with them, the initiative stems from the General Directorate of Endowments' role in supporting community projects and fostering the spirit of giving.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments, Eng. Hassan bin Abdullah Al Marzouqi, said that the“Joy of Eid” program falls within the framework of the Directorate' commitment to spreading the joy of Eid among children and their families, in line with its motto“Endowment: A Community Partnership.”

He added that the Directorate has distributed gifts at 30 Eid prayer grounds in various locations. This is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure that endowments are present everywhere and on every occasion to strengthen community cohesion.

Eid is not just a celebration, but an opportunity to spread happiness among all, he stressed.

The Endowment Fund for Family and Childhood was established to contribute to strengthening family ties, creating a healthy environment for children to grow up in, supporting purposeful projects and beneficial programs, and instilling virtuous values and morals in the souls of young people.