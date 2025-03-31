Eid 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: India Awaits Moon Sighting To Mark The End Of Ramadan 2025

The Eid celebrations started in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after the crescent moon was sighted for the first time in the Gulf nation. Saudi Arabia observes the crescent moon a day ahead of India , Pakistan and other neighbouring nations.

