403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eid 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: India Awaits Moon Sighting To Mark The End Of Ramadan 2025
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eid 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: India is set to witness the Crescent moon on Sunday, March 30, which will mark the end of the holy Ramadan 2025 period, as the nation will likely celebrate Eid on Monday.
Also Read | Happy Eid
- Fitr 2025: 100+ Eid Mubarak wishes to share with family, friends
The Eid celebrations started in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after the crescent moon was sighted for the first time in the Gulf nation. Saudi Arabia observes the crescent moon a day ahead of India , Pakistan and other neighbouring nations.Hence, Eid
- Fitr will likely be celebrated in India on Monday, March 31.Eid
- Fitr 2025Eid
- Fitr , or (Eid-al-Fitr) comes after the holiest period for Muslims, i.e., Ramadan 2025, which started on Sunday, March 2, after the crescent moon was spotted on March 1, 2025.The date of Eid
- Fitr 2025 in India will depend on whether or not the Moon is visible from Indian skies. If the moon is sighted on Sunday, March 30, then India, along with other neighbouring nations like Pakistan and Afghanistan, will celebrate this as the commencement of Ramadan and as Eid on Monday, March 31.If the crescent moon is not visible due to rare circumstances, then according to the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri customs, one cannot celebrate Eid. The official confirmation about Eid
- Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is spotted.In India, the Imams of Delhi's Jama Masjid and the Lucknow Mosque will announce the official news about Eid on Sunday after the moon is spotted around multiple cities nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment