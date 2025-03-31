Viral Video: Putin's Limousine Worth $357,000 Engulfed In Flames After Zelensky's 'Die Soon' Remark Watch
According to the UK tabloid Express, the vehicle was owned by Putin's Presidential Property Management Department and is a $357,000 Aurus Senat. In the footage, commuters can be seen running away from the blaze as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.Watch the video here:
The £275,000 Aurus Senat, a symbol of Russia's political elite, was seen engulfed in flames near the FSB headquarters in Lubyanka. Witnesses reported that the fire started in the engine and quickly spread inside the car. People from nearby restaurants rushed to assist before emergency services arrived. Videos captured thick black smoke rising from the vehicle, with visible damage at the rear.
According to The Sun, the cause of the explosion remains unclear, and no injuries have been reported so far.'Vladimir Putin will die soon': Zelensky amid Russia-Ukraine war
The explosion occurred just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted that Russia might face a significant setback in the ongoing war, amid rumors about Putin's declining health.
