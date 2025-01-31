UN Chief Calls For Immediate Evacuation Of 2,500 Children From Gaza For Medical Treatment

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) NEW YORK /PNN/

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the urgent evacuation of 2,500 children from Gaza to receive medical abroad.

In a post on X, Guterres stated, "2,500 children must be immediately evacuated [from Gaza for treatment] with the guarantee that they will be able to return to their families and communities."

The UN chief expressed his deep concern after hearing testimonies from doctors who have worked in Gaza, praising their efforts and sacrifices in the face of immense challenges.

The plea comes in the wake of a ceasefire that took effect on January 19, following 15 months of Israeli genocide in Gaza. The prolonged assault resulted in 47,460 fatalities, 111,580 injuries, and thousands missing, alongside widespread destruction and a dire humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.