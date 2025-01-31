Former President Varela Responds To Mulino: The Establishment Of Relations With China 'Was Done With Transparency'

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Former President of the Republic, Juan Carlos Varela (2014-2019), reaffirmed Thursday, January 30, his position on the establishment of relations with China, describing it as“one of the most important steps” in the country's foreign policy. According to his statements, this decision was taken with transparency and dignity, in line with the principles of the United Nations system and with the support of more than 182 countries. He also said that the strengthening of the relationship with China did not affect the strategic, commercial and security relationship with the United States, highlighting that during his administration the largest US investment in Panama was made through the company AES, with an amount exceeding 2,000 million dollars.

The former president emphasized that the diplomatic decision did not compromise the country's neutrality or the operation of the Panama Canal. He also clarified that it had no relation to port concessions or Canal tolls. In his statement, via video, he called on the authorities of Panama and the United States to seek agreements through diplomatic channels that allow progress in the strategic relationship with Washington, guaranteeing peaceful coexistence and the benefit of the peoples of the region. “I take political responsibility for having established diplomatic relations with the second largest economy in the world,” he said. Varela reiterated his willingness to answer any questions about the decision to establish diplomatic relations with China and defended his actions as an act of transparency, conviction and commitment to the country's interests.

At his weekly press conference, President José Raúl Mulino blamed Varela for questioning US President Donald Trump regarding alleged Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. According to the president, Varela“is indirectly responsible.” This is because, according to Mulino, the former president made“a shady negotiation” when establishing diplomatic ties with China. “Millions of dollars, among other things. But nobody asks him anything. He can't leave the country, so he must be wandering around. He has to tell the story. Varela has to tell the story,” he added. It would appear that the story is told.....