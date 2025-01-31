Marco Rubio Arrives In Panama This Saturday To Reinforce The 'America First' Policy In The Region And Counteract The Presence Of China

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Under the banner of“America First” promoted by President Donald Trump, the Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, begins this Saturday, February 1, his tour of several Central American countries, including Panama. Marco Rubio will arrive in Panama in the evening hours of this Saturday, February 1, and is scheduled to meet with the Panamanian president, José Raúl Mulino, on Sunday, February 2 at noon. The Panama Canal issue, with Trump's controversial threats to recover the interoceanic route, trade relations with the United States and migration will be on the agenda. In a statement, the State Department confirmed that it will also visit Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic during its tour of the region from February 1 to 6.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic from February 1-6 to advance President Trump's“America First” foreign policy. Secretary Rubio's engagement with senior officials and business leaders will promote regional cooperation on our essential, common interests: stopping large-scale illegal migration, combating the scourge of transnational criminal organizations and drug traffickers, countering China, and deepening economic partnerships to enhance prosperity in our hemisphere.”