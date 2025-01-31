North Korean Troops Pulled Back From Kursk Region Frontline Amid Massive Losses - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean who joined their Russian allies in the war against the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been withdrawn from the frontline in Kursk region after suffering heavy losses.

This was reported by The New York Times with reference to unnamed U.S. officials, Ukrinform learned.

Sources say no North Korean have been spotted on the frontline in Kursk region (Russia) for nearly two weeks.

The U.S. stated the decision to withdraw North Korean troops from the frontline may be temporary.

According to American officials, it is highly likely that the North Koreans will return to the line of contact once they undergo additional training or after the Russians find new ways to employ them while avoiding such heavy casualties.

It is noted that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un most likely has his own motives for helping Russia in Kursk region.

U.S. officials believe Kim harbors hope Russian leader Vladimir Putin will later return the favor by providing assistance to North Korean missile programs and ensuring diplomatic support at the UN.

As Ukrinform reported, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said the North Korean military are yet to figure out how to be effective amid pressure from Ukrainian drones and artillery.