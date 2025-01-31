Kajal 'Can't Stop Laughing’ In Her Latest Good Hair Day Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Kajol recently shared a post on social media, flaunting her flawless hair.

The actress took the opportunity to show off her 'good hair day,' posting a photo of herself laughing with the caption,“Can't see, can't stop laughing,” along with the hashtag #goodhairday.

In the image, the 'Dilwale' actress is seen sitting on a couch, posing with her hair delicately brushing the side of her face. Kajol exuded stylish vibes in a chic outfit paired with bold lipstick. Earlier, the actress shared a candid selfie, showcasing her open tresses, with the caption, "Hair there and everywhere feels today! #midweekmadness #wednesday #oops."

Prior to this, the 'Do Patti' star, an avid social media user, posted a couple of photos of herself in a sleek black ensemble, writing, "Let's make laughing as cool as the colour black!"

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the gripping thriller“Do Patti,” where she starred alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Kajol played the role of Vidya Jyothi, a determined police officer.

Reflecting on her first portrayal of a cop, the 'Tribhanga' actress shared, "As an actor, I have always sought roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This is my first time playing a police officer, and I'm excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been truly rewarding."

Next, Kajol will star in“Sarzameen,” a project directed by Kayoze Irani. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, marking his Bollywood debut, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rajesh Sharma, and others in significant roles. The patriotic drama will reportedly explore the issue of terrorism in Kashmir.