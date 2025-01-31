Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition Opens With Over 500 Brands

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday declared opened the Doha Jewellery & Watches 2025 (DJWE) at the Doha Exhibition and Center (DECC).

The 21st edition, organised by Qatar and presented by Visit Qatar, was inaugurated with a ceremony that included the presence of the Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji along with the CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi. The event also attracted several ministers, ambassadors, and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the event, Al Kharji said,“The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition is a prime example of Qatar's ability to host world-class events that captivate global audiences, showcasing our growing status as a leading MICE destination in the region. This prestigious event not only celebrates the artistry of luxury craftsmanship but also aligns with our vision to create an ecosystem that attracts international business and encourages cultural exchange. As we unveil the 21st edition, we are delighted to offer industry professionals and global visitors the opportunity to engage in exclusive networking opportunities, while experiencing the unique fusion of heritage and modernity that defines Qatar. This year's exhibition brings together the world's most esteemed brands and designers, highlighting the artistry and innovation that define the industry.”



Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and other dignitaries at the opening of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center yesterday.

The week-long exhibition, being held until February 5, will showcase an array of collections and cutting-edge designs from more than 500 brands, including Al Majed Jewellery, Al Fardan Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, Fifty-One East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, Bvlgari, Arts and Gems, among others. Furthermore, the event will present a wide selection of international brands alongside prominent Qatari designers such as Ghand Jewellery, Kaltham's Pavilion, M Royal Collection, Al Ghla Jewellery, and up-and-coming Qatari designers like Alya Jewellery and the One & Only Jewellery, thereby upholding its commitment to merging tradition with modernity. Additionally, the exhibition will feature the return of three eagerly awaited pavilions: the Qatari, Turkish, and Indian pavilions, each showcasing exceptional craftsmanship.

QNB, the platinum sponsor of DJWE 2025, reiterated its longstanding commitment to this prestigious event.

Commenting on the sponsorship, QNB Group CEO Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, said:“We are proud to always be among the first financial institutions to support local brands and provide encouraging incentives to Qatari entrepreneurs in all sectors and be a part of their success story. Sponsoring this prestigious event confirms the values of the QNB brand focused on bringing the culture of excellence and success to our business.”

Vice Chairman of Al Majed Jewellery Jamil bin Mahdi Al Majed, said:“We are very thrilled to participate in the 21st edition of the DJWE and display the latest luxury designs for international and local brands.”



“In line with the traditions of previous editions, Al Majed Jewellery has established new exclusive partnerships with leading brands that will be unveiled during the exhibition in addition to the many brands that operate under the umbrella of Al Majed Jewellery and are achieving unique success in the Qatari market,” he added.

DJWE has established a significant partnership with Education Above All (EAA), an initiative by Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

This year, the EAA Foundation is collaborating with Amrapali, a jewellery house, to unveil an exclusive jewellery collection titled Horizons of Heritage. This distinctive collection is inspired by the fusion of the architectural heritage of jewelled horizons and the traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The event will be open to the public from 12pm to 10pm on Saturday through Wednesday, 2pm to 10pm on Thursdays, and 3pm to 10pm on Fridays.