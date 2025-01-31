Academik America Appoints Avik Dutta As Country Manager For India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Academik America , a premier global education solutions provider specializing in credentialing, accreditation services, and professional certification programs, proudly announces the appointment of Avik Dutta, the current Regional Vice President, as the Country Manager for India. As a strategic partner of the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), Academik America plays a crucial role in delivering world-class accreditation frameworks that empower universities, enterprises, and professionals with globally recognized data science and AI credentials. In this role, Avik will lead the expansion of DASCA accreditation programs and drive the World Data Science Initiative (WDSI), strengthening India's position as a hub for data science excellence.

Avik brings over a decade of experience in higher education and institutional partnerships, having worked closely with leading universities and academic bodies to drive EdTech adoption and implement educational ERP solutions. Throughout his career with renowned organizations such as Blackboard, Maplesoft, Harappa, DigitalEd, and others, he has played a pivotal role in modernizing learning ecosystems, enhancing digital education frameworks, and fostering industry-academia collaboration. With a deep understanding of the evolving education landscape, Avik has been instrumental in aligning institutions with global best practices, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation in higher education.

As Country Manager, Avik will lead the expansion of DASCA's presence across India, enabling universities to achieve global accreditation for their Data Science and AI programs through the Data Science Council of America (DASCA). His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening partnerships with higher education institutions, industry leaders, and policy-makers, ensuring that India's workforce is equipped with internationally recognized data science and AI credentials that meet evolving industry demands.

“India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for AI and data science, making globally recognized credentials more critical than ever. Through DASCA and the World Data Science Initiative, we are bridging the skill gap and ensuring Indian talent remains globally competitive. By helping universities secure DASCA accreditation, we are elevating education standards and equipping institutions to produce industry-ready professionals,” said Avik.

Expressing confidence in Avik's appointment, Aariya Goel, Managing Director at Academik America , headquartered in Austin, Texas, stated:“Avik's deep expertise in higher education, digital learning solutions, and institutional partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive our mission in India. His experience working with universities and policymakers, combined with his passion for fostering global standards in education, will be invaluable in advancing the adoption of DASCA's world-class accreditation programs across the country.”

The World Data Science Initiative (WDSI)-a flagship movement dedicated to equipping universities and enterprises with cutting-edge data science capabilities-will be a key priority under Avik's leadership. His expertise in fostering academic collaborations and driving large-scale education initiatives will play a pivotal role in enabling institutions to seamlessly adopt global AI and data science standards.

With this strategic appointment, Academik America reaffirms its commitment to strengthening India's data science ecosystem by empowering professionals and institutions with world-class accreditation frameworks, ensuring they remain globally competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.

About Academik America:

Academik America is dedicated to transforming global education. Operating in over 90 countries with 50+ programs and 200+ partnerships, the organization has empowered more than 250,000 individuals through its innovative education solutions. By collaborating with educators, students, and businesses, Academik America creates lasting, meaningful impacts across the education ecosystem.

Committed to continuous innovation in education design, delivery, and management, Academik America partners with leading organizations and accreditation bodies, including DASCA, to ensure its programs meet the highest global standards. Additionally, the company provides accreditation services, offering institutions quality assurance and expert guidance to secure prestigious global recognition from leading professional education bodies.

With its expertise and strategic vision, Academik America is shaping a brighter future for students, educators, and institutions worldwide.

