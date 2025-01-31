Pacific Valley Bank Appoints Banking Veteran David V. Heald To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley (OTC: PVBF) today announced the appointment of David V. Heald to its Board of Directors. Heald brings nearly five decades of experience, including significant expertise in community banking leadership and successful bank startups.

"We are exceptionally pleased to welcome David to our Board of Directors," said Anker Fanoe, CEO of Pacific Valley Bank. "His remarkable track record of building and leading successful community banks, particularly his achievement in growing Santa Cruz County Bank from $13.2 million to $1.6 billion in assets, brings invaluable expertise to our board. David's deep understanding of our market, combined with his strategic vision and community leadership, will be instrumental in guiding our bank's continued growth and success."

Heald's distinguished career includes founding and leading Santa Cruz County Bank as President, CEO, and Vice Chairman from 2004 to 2020. Previously, he was a founding executive of Coast Commercial Bank, where he served as Chief Credit Officer and Chief Banking Officer, helping grow the institution from its $3.2 million initial capitalization to its eventual $100 million sale.

"I've long admired Pacific Valley Bank's commitment to community banking and its mission of serving local businesses," said Heald. "I'm thrilled to join this exceptional board and look forward to contributing to the bank's continued growth and success. The bank's focus on local decision-making and community engagement perfectly aligns with my vision of what makes community banks vital to economic growth."

Currently, Heald serves on several prestigious boards, including the Menlo College Board of Trustees, California Bankers Association Bankers Benefit Board, and California Community Bankers Network Board. His deep community involvement includes active roles with the Cabrillo College Foundation and Santa Cruz Rotary Club.

