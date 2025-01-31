Avara Hosts Second-Ever Influencer Trip To Celebrate The Launch Of Their New Resort Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Influencers on the trip: @nashvilletash, @cassiesugarplum, @tanyafosterblog, @houseofleoblog, @strawberrychicxo, @cyndispivey, @themotherchic, @stephtaylorjackson, @thefancyashley, @stylethegirl

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avara , a Dallas-based women's clothing retailer founded by Emily Wickard, the brand's CEO, has officially launched its largest Resort Collection to date. Featuring printed statement dresses, vibrant and colorful tops, and versatile accessories, this collection has everything their customer would need for a getaway.Avara hosted their latest Avaracation brand trip at the Nobu Los Cabos Resort to celebrate the launch. The group took part in multiple activities including a catamaran cruise to the arches, a custom hat-making workshop with Corazón Playero, and intimate group dinners. From day to night, while participating in these activities, the influencers can be seen wearing their favorite Resort pieces.The Resort Collection was designed to offer trendy and accessible styles for every woman. Lightweight fabrics and flattering silhouettes make these pieces ideal for transitioning into warmer seasons. This collection, along with others, features a variety of Avara Exclusives - pieces designed exclusively by Avara and available only through the brand.The women selected to go on this trip have been close partners, supporting Avara endlessly, and whose own audiences share the same style preferences as the brand. Avara is grateful for the partnerships with these women as they are selflessly involved in promotional and collaborative efforts.Whether heading out on a resort vacation or looking for everyday staples, these items easily go from day to night - perfect for activities like running errands or grabbing dinner. Avara continues to strike the ideal balance between comfort and style, helping customers look effortlessly put-together.The Resort Collection includes a range of accessories- raffia bags with bold pops of color, beaded earrings, silky scarves, and must-have shoes. By considering every detail of an outfit, Avara aims to create pieces that offer endless styling opportunities.To shop The Resort Collection and more, visit for styles made for women everywhere.ABOUT AVARA:Avara, founded in 2018 by Emily Wickard, aims to provide curated high-quality clothing at a desirable price-point and a unique shopping experience to all their customers. Today, Avara continues to grow as a go-to fashion brand for women seeking confidence and support through both their wardrobe and shopping journey. Avara has worked to cultivate a strong community of Avaraistas - a group of women who share, support, and celebrate their love for fashion.Avara focuses on its online store and digital strategy, by collaborating with fashion and lifestyle influencers, to extend its reach and strengthen the Avaraista community. In addition, Avara stays true to an in-person shopping experience at their flagship Dallas location on 4329 W. Lovers Lane.

Kyra Castillo

Avara

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.