Learning Undefeated Unveils Breakout Box: Manufacturing Mission To Ignite Career Paths For Students In Texas

$1.2M grant from Caterpillar Foundation funds creation of immersive pod focused on hands-on career exploration for grades 9-12

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nonprofit organization Learning Undefeated launched the first-of-its-kind Breakout Box: Mission, a new immersive learning experience focused on manufacturing skills and careers. The purpose-built futuristic learning pod will directly to and engage students in an escape-room-style mission using competition, collaboration, and fast-paced gameplay. To beat the Breakout Box mission, student teams must optimize key manufacturing concepts such as scheduling and inventory disruptions, performance, efficiency, and quality control.

"The future of our economy belongs to the makers, and manufacturing careers are the future," said Learning Undefeated Chief Innovation Officer Jennifer Colvin. "By 2033, nearly four million new manufacturing jobs will need to be filled, which is more than the entire population of Dallas and Houston combined. Through our new Manufacture Your Path program, we want students to know that these high-paying, high-tech jobs are waiting for them right here in their hometown."

A ribbon cutting event was held this morning in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's Ranchview High School in Irving, Texas, where more than 300 students competed in a heist-themed mission onboard the mobile laboratory. "The Breakout Box was an incredible experience for our students," said Ranchview Principal Kara Miller. "It brought manufacturing concepts to life in a way that truly captivated them. The theme fostered problem-solving skills and teamwork which made learning fun and engaging!"

This project is supported by a $1.2 million grant from the Caterpillar Foundation. "The workforce of the future looks very different than today, so Caterpillar Foundation is focused on equipping people with the skills and resources needed to adapt and thrive," said Caterpillar Foundation President Asha Varghese. "The Foundation is proud to support the creation of Learning Undefeated's 'Manufacture Your Path' program - to provide Texas students and teachers with hands-on STEM resources that are immersive, fun and grounded in real-world manufacturing principles. By connecting STEM concepts to local job opportunities, we aim to raise interest and awareness in manufacturing careers and help close community skills gaps."

The Breakout Box learning experience is one of several elements in Learning Undefeated's new Manufacture Your Path program, a deep impact program that introduces students to high-demand manufacturing careers and learn-and-earn opportunities in their community. In addition to the Breakout Box mission, Manufacture Your Path also features classroom curriculum kits, educator training, and Manufacturing Night events for families to explore local career opportunities. The content for this learning experience was developed with input from over two dozen subject matter experts, representing a variety of companies, products, and manufacturing environments.

The ultramodern traveling learning theater will visit more than a dozen Texas high schools this spring in locations including Dallas, Waco, Seguin, San Antonio, and Houston. Schools may apply for a visit from the mobile lab online .

Manufacture Your Path was designed to meet needs and gaps in the current state of K-12 manufacturing career education, based on a comprehensive landscape analysis and feedback from dozens of educators and manufacturing industry professionals. Findings indicated that students, teachers, and parents have outdated perceptions of manufacturing roles which create hurdles for teens as they are making decisions about their future.

About Learning Undefeated

Learning Undefeated brings immersive and deep-impact STEM learning experiences to students in all communities. Learning Undefeated's custom-built mobile labs range from laboratory-grade spaces to immersive learning theaters , connecting students with meaningful STEM experiences and linking them to career pathways. The nonprofit has prepared nearly two million K-12 students for STEM careers since 2003 through hands-on content exploration, game-based learning, educator training, talent development, mobile laboratory design and build consulting, curriculum development and disaster recovery education.

Learning Undefeated has been recognized with national and international awards , including two Educators' Pick Best of STEM Awards in Social Impact: Promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Life Sciences categories. Visit learningundefeate or follow us on social @LearningUNDFTD.

About Caterpillar Foundation

Workforce development and sustainable infrastructure guide Caterpillar Foundation's philanthropy. As Caterpillar's philanthropic organization since 1952, Caterpillar Foundation has contributed over $975 million to programs worldwide strengthening community resilience. These contributions help to enable change that ensures millions of people can adapt and thrive in our rapidly evolving world. Learn more at caterpillar/foundation.

