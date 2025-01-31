Brandnew clinic Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Exclusive Promotions and Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brandnew Clinic has announced a month-long celebration in February to commemorate its 15th anniversary and express gratitude to its loyal clients. Under the leadership of Dr. Yoon Sung-eun, the clinic has grown into a pioneer in Korea's aesthetic sector by delivering cutting-edge medical technologies and premium services while earning the trust of its clients.Since its inception, Brandnew Clinic has been at the forefront of aesthetic innovations. In 2011, it introduced the groundbreaking Contour Injection and Sculpt Injection, followed by the YNA Injection in 2015, which combines the benefits of salmon DNA and growth factor injections. These advancements have established the clinic as a leader in customized aesthetic solutions and have reinforced its reputation for excellence in premium medical services.Building on these milestones, Brandnew Clinic has prepared exclusive promotions and events to mark its 15th anniversary. Throughout February, clients who subscribe to the clinic's official social media channels-Instagram, KakaoTalk, and YouTube-can access special promotions, including treatments such as a 10cc collagen injection, 200-shot Ulthera combined with Tune Liner, and the signature 15A+15A Contour Injection. Details on the promotions can be found on the clinic's official website.Additionally, an offline giveaway event for paying customers will run from February 1 to 28, offering approximately 300 prizes. Clients who complete a purchase during this period will receive a chance to win gifts such as gift vouchers, YSE toner, and valet parking coupons.From February 7 to 14, the clinic will host a gratitude comment event on its social media channels. Participants who leave congratulatory messages for the 15th anniversary will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including fried chicken, yogurt ice cream, Olive Young gift cards, and coffee vouchers.Dr. Yoon Sung-eun shared his thoughts on this milestone, stating, "For the past 15 years, Brandnew Clinic has grown thanks to the unwavering trust and support of our clients. As we celebrate this anniversary, we renew our commitment to providing the best medical care and aesthetic services that prioritize health and beauty."

