Ordinary General Meeting Of 31 January 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ordinary General Meeting of of 31 January 2025 approved all the proposed resolutions on the agenda, which mainly concerned the statements of Ascencio SA for the year ended at 30 September 2024.



1.893.843 shares of Ascencio SA were represented, or 29 % of the total number of shares in existence.



Approval of the annual account s of Ascencio SA and appropriation of

The Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 4.30 per share.

The Meeting gave discharge, by separate vote, to the sole statutory director and the Statutory Auditor, SRL Deloitte, for the performance of their mandates.

The Meeting approved, by separate vote, the compensation report and the provisions relating to the change of control.

Lastly, the Meeting noted the resignation of Deloitte, having reached the maximum term of consecutive mandate, and approved the appointment of KPMG as the new statutory auditor.







