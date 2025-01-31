Cool Down, Power Up: Life Time Adding Cold Plunges To 70+ Clubs, Enhancing Recovery Options Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cold plunges can be a fantastic recovery tool and offer a variety of benefits, including boosting energy, alleviating inflammation and aiding recovery. In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by Life Time, more than 43% of the more than 1,000 respondents noted ice baths and cryotherapy as a recovery practice they want to try or increase in the year ahead.

"Cold-water therapy is one of the most effective ways to recharge your body and mind," says Danny King, Life Time's Director of Recovery and Performance. "By spending just 30 seconds in a cold plunge, you can boost your energy, improve your sleep and build mental resilience. It's a simple yet powerful tool for recovery. By integrating this into the comprehensive offerings at Life Time, we further solidify our position as the premier holistic destination for health and wellness, providing unparalleled opportunities for our members to live healthy, happy lives."

As highlighted in Life Time's Experience Life magazine , cold plunge benefits include:



Morning Boost : Immersion in cold water stimulates the nervous system, providing a burst of energy and alertness to start the day.

Mental Resilience : Cold plunges are a form of positive that help train the body's response, building resilience through focused breathing during moments of discomfort. Restful Sleep : For some, cold plunging before bed can lower heart rate and regulate body temperature, contributing to better deep sleep and REM cycles.

Beginners are encouraged to start with short durations, such as 30 seconds, and gradually build up their tolerance. "While everyone is talking about cold plunge, it isn't about how long you can stay in," King says. "We encourage people to talk with one of our experts to understand the proper techniques and timing. This helps to avoid potential risks and achieve the best possible outcomes for your health and wellness."

With recovery becoming a vital part in all health and fitness routines, the cold plunge expansion complements Life Time's growing recovery offerings and spaces, including its Rejuvenation Suites with saunas, steam rooms and whirlpools. This in addition to dedicated LT Recovery spaces featuring Dynamic Stretch programming, hydromassage and cryotherapy beds, compression boots, percussion massage guns and foam rollers. To support in recovery, Life Time also offers its proprietary line of LTH supplements and wellness products .

This initiative also underscores Life Time's commitment to continually enhancing its spaces through ongoing renovations of existing athletic country clubs. Life Time's rollout of cold plunges is already underway and will continue beyond 2025, with numerous locations nationwide benefiting from this enhanced recovery feature.

Life Time members can learn more on if their club has a cold plunge via their respective club website under the luxury amenities page .

