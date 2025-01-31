Forbes Lists Bitget Amongst The World's Most Trustworthy Crypto Exchanges

(MENAFN- B2Press) Victoria, Seychelles – Bitget, the leading exchange and Web3 company, was announced on the list of the top 25 most trusted exchanges by Forbes. Ranking eight on the list, Bitget has reported an influx of users in the last year, along with many upgrades and collaborations, which has supported its position in entering the club. With top players such as Coinbase, and Robinhood, the list highlights exchanges from all over the globe.

Recently, in its transparency report, Bitget recorded a 400% increase in its user base, surpassing 100M users in December, and Spot trading volume increased from $160 billion in Q1 to $600 billion in Q4. Right from collaborating with Turkish national athletes, to legendary football league LALIGA to having new chiefs joining the company and the establishment of multiple licenses, Bitget has strengthened its position as a global leader, becoming the second largest crypto exchange ecosystem.

Bitget focuses on its expansion markets via localized marketing, partnerships, and educational initiatives. The exchange offers simplified onboarding, fiat gateways, and localized customer support to ease access. Bitget also invests in blockchain education, strategic sponsorships, and incentive programs to retain users in high-growth regions. With the joining of Hon NG, CLO at Bitget, the team is heavily invested in compliance. Recently, Bitget achieved UK approval, a BSP license in El Salvador, and even opened a new exchange in Vietnam to run it as per local requirements.

A recent report from CCData highlights Bitget's success as the market share rose to 4.25%, surpassing its previous all-time high recorded in April 2024. Comparing the change in market share of the combined spot and derivatives market, Bitget, Coinbase, and Crypto(dot)com were the biggest beneficiaries of 2024, increasing their market share by 4.05%, 3.89%, and 3.39% to 10.5%, 5.43%, and 4.71% respectively.

Previously, Bitget Token (BGB) was ranked as one of the top 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies by Forbes for H1 2024. Since then, BGB has surpassed all expectations with a surge of over 1000% last year. By reducing BGB's supply, enhancing utility, and expanding real-world applications, Bitget plans to strengthen more functionalities and products in the Bitget ecosystem, driving sustainable growth and long-term value for holders.

Bitget's debut on Forbes' 2025 list of the world's most trustworthy crypto exchanges highlights its remarkable growth and increasing credibility in the industry. With a strong BTC-ETH holding score and a focus on transparency, Bitget stands as one of the most secure crypto exchanges in the world. With transparent proof of reserves ensuring 100% of its assets and a $600M Protection Fund safeguarding users, the exchange has accelerated its growth worldwide. The inclusion in the Forbes ranking list shows the exchange's rising influence in crypto.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022