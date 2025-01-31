A Panel Discussion Highlighting Exceptional Achievements In The Real Estate Industry

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 January 2025: The Deanship of Student Affairs at Al Wasl University, in collaboration with Dubai Land Department, organised an event titled 'Halaqat Wasl' that featured several speakers from the sector, along with students from the 'Injaz' programme, one of the free initiatives launched by His Excellency Juma Al Majid, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The session was attended by Professor Dr Mohamed Ahmed Abdulrahman, President of the University; and His Excellency Mirza Al Sayegh, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

Dr Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Rahman praised the pioneering initiatives to empower Emirati citizens and prepare them for the real estate job market. Meanwhile, HE Mirza Al Sayegh emphasised the importance of supporting and encouraging students to seize promising opportunities in this sector.

The session featured the participation of Noura Al Jasmi, Director of the Real Estate Empowerment Programme; Ahmed Al Doulah , CEO and founder of On Plan Real Estate Group; and Ismail Al Hammadi, a real estate expert and project development consultant. The discussion was moderated by Fatima Ahmed, a student from the Injaz programme, to prepare Emirati women for the job market.

The speakers underscored the impact of the Real Estate Empowerment Programme, managed by Dubai Land Department, in shaping the future of young Emirati professionals in the real estate sector. Noura Al Jasmi highlighted the programme's mission to instil confidence in aspiring professionals through intensive training workshops, equipping them with the necessary skills to enter the market. Ahmed Al Doulah shared his inspiring journey, emphasising how the programme played a pivotal role in the establishment of his company,“On Plan,” and underscoring the critical importance of training in professional development

Despite the challenges he initially faced, Ismail Al Hammadi shared insights into his professional journey, explaining how he leveraged the Real Estate Empowerment Programme to establish himself as a real estate expert and project development consultant. In conclusion, the session saw active engagement from the audience, who posed diverse questions on success strategies and how to capitalise on opportunities in the real estate market.