Russians Strike Ukrainian Red Cross Headquarters In Sloviansk Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The headquarters of the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team located in the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, was damaged as a result of another Russian strike.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Red Cross on , according to Ukrinform.

The organization's headquarters has now been hit for the third time. The latest attack occurred on Wednesday, January 22, when the occupiers targeted a rented office building with a drone.

At the time of the attack, 11 members of the Skhid (East) mission team were on rotation at the headquarters.

"Fortunately, none of the volunteers were injured, though the building and surrounding area sustained significant damage," the Red Cross reported.

The organization emphasized that the attack on the headquarters of a humanitarian organization is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilian objects and humanitarian missions. Such acts endanger the lives of humanitarian workers, who save others every day, and create additional challenges in carrying out their activities.

The organization strongly condemns such actions and stresses the importance of adhering to the rules of warfare.

"Despite the risks, the Ukrainian Red Cross continues its work and is deeply grateful to all our volunteers who continue helping others, even in these challenging circumstances," the statement added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in August 2022, the Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian Red Cross evacuation base in Sloviansk destroying the building and damaging three vehicles.

In October 2024, a Russian attack destroyed the Ukrainian Red Cross office in the town of Kurakhove, Donetsk region.