Minister Chernyshov Exploring Possibility Of Children Studying Ukrainian In Austrian Schools

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime of Ukraine, Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov during a meeting with the Austrian officials raised the issue of introducing Ukrainian language classes in Austrian schools.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the of National Unity .

"During a meeting with government representatives, Oleksiy Chernyshov raised the issue of introducing a Ukrainian component into Austrian schools, in particular the possibility of studying Ukrainian as a foreign language," states a press release on Chernyshov's working visit to Austria.

It is noted that during his trip to Vienna, the official held meetings with the Director General of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) Michael Spindelegger, the of the Government Coordination Headquarters for Protection Seekers from Ukraine Andreas Achreiner, and leaders of organizations involved in assisting displaced Ukrainians in Austria.

During the meeting, Chernyshov presented the key areas of activity of the Ministry of National Unity. The Austrian partners "expressed support for the initiatives of the Ministry of National Unity, and readiness for cooperation."

Separately, the parties discussed the possibility of having ICMPD represented in Unity Hubs in countries with the largest presence of Ukrainian citizens.

"This will be another important step for coordinating assistance and integration," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

In addition, during the working visit, Chernyshov, together with the President of the Vienna Parliament Ernst Woller, visited an aid hub for temporarily displaced Ukrainians, talking with fellow citizens who had been forced to flee country due to war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov discussed with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner the living conditions of the Ukrainian community in the country. Since February 24, Austria has provided temporary protection to about 85,000 Ukrainians.