Ministry Of Electricity: Maintenance Of Power Stations To Lead To Partial Outage
1/31/2025 10:07:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and renewable energy said it will start maintenance of power transformers across the six governorates tomorrow, Saturday, which will lead to partial outage.
The outage will continue in some areas, according to a set schedule, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 midday, local time, between February 1 and 8, the ministry said in a statement on its X account. (end)
