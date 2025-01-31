Ministry Of Electricity: Maintenance Of Power Stations To Lead To Partial Outage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and said it will start maintenance of power transformers across the six governorates tomorrow, Saturday, which will lead to partial outage.

The outage will continue in some areas, according to a set schedule, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 midday, local time, between February 1 and 8, the ministry said in a statement on its X account. (end)

