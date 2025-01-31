Matter Of Few Days Before BJP Bares AAP Govt's Corruption: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday said that the new BJP will probe all cases against the 'AAPda' government to bare its 'kuccha chittha' (dubious deals) and vowed to rid the city of 'loot aur jhooth ki Aapda' (disaster of lies and loot).

Addressing an election rally in Dwarka ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls, PM Modi said after the BJP government is formed, an Assembly session will be called to table the CAG report to expose the lapses of the 'AAPda' government.

“Jinhone Dilli ko loota hai, unhe lotana hi parega (Those who have looted Delhi, will have to return public money),” the Prime Minister said, referring to several alleged scams, including the liquor policy scam, in the past decade.

Accusing the AAP leaders of looting Delhi's money and fighting elections in other states with the ill-gotten money, PM Modi assured strict action against corruption by the AAPda leaders once a BJP government is formed.

He said that going by the support visible for the BJP, there is no doubt that it's just a matter of a few days for throwing out the AAP-da government and revealing its“kuccha chittha” (dubious deals).

He also guaranteed voters that the BJP government will do its best for the development of the city.

Targetting Arvind Kejriwal for building his Sheesh Mahal worth crores of rupees, PM Modi said the AAPda leaders had failed to fulfill the wishes of anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare and Delhiites.

Accusing the AAPda of having corrupt intentions, he said:“They are busy spending on shining on TV by spending on publicity but they are not spending on road and sewer."

PM Modi hit out at the AAP government for blocking Central government efforts to give pucca homes to all jhuggi dwellers.

“It is my guarantee all poor people will get a house of their own,” PM Modi said, alleging that the AAP leaders were spreading lies that the BJP will not give homes to slum dwellers.

He warned voters that AAP leaders are habitual liars and before the elections may try to drop more“lie bombs”.