Ambassador Cultural Club: Hungary Through Eyes Of Azerbaijani Artists

The Ambassador Cultural Club has presented the third part of the cultural project "Hungary Through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists," organized by the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan and the Arts Council Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Each artwork reflects the artist's vision, emotions, and interpretation of Hungary's rich cultural heritage, which has been a primary source of inspiration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the project's author, head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, renowned artist Dadash Mammadov, stressed that the project began with a meeting with the Hungarian Ambassador and then continued with a creative workshop where artists studied Hungary's cultural traditions. In the third phase, the results of this inspiring interaction are presented as part of this exhibition.

This exhibition is the result of a successful collaboration between the Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Hungary, demonstrating how joint cultural initiatives can inspire and unite people.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamás József Torma, emphasized that the main goal of the project is to showcase the power of art as a tool for cultural exchange and strengthening mutual understanding between countries. It was noted that art is a universal language that can unite people, blur borders, and create strong bridges of understanding. Such initiatives not only reveal the richness of cultural heritage but also strengthen friendly ties between Hungary and Azerbaijan, fostering fruitful cooperation.

The project's curator, Sona Guliyeva, pointed out that it is important for the Ambassador Cultural Club to continue developing cooperation with diplomatic missions, creating new projects that serve as a bridge between cultures. Within the framework of this project, art has become a language that unites traditions, inspires creativity, and contributes to the strengthening of international ties.

The exhibition displays artworks by talented Azerbaijani artists such as Aynura Mustafayeva, Roya Hasanova, Elshan Rzazade, Leyla Museibova, Naila Maharramova, Maryam Kibleyeva, Leyla Orujeva, Nargiz Guliyeva, Ruslan Rustamov, Sevinj Ganjali, Tarana Aliyeva, Huseyn Kangarli, Sevda Rustamova, Nigar Aliyeva, and Malak Abbaszade.

Ambassador Cultural Club invites all art enthusiasts to visit the exhibition and become a part of this vibrant cultural event.

Founded by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Ambassadors Cultural Club serves as a point of contact for cultural exchange, to create projects that inspire and unite people, and to strengthen cultural ties between diplomats, artists, and the broader audience.

The club aims to highlight the unique aspects of Azerbaijani culture, such as traditional crafts, carpet weaving, music, visual arts, and contemporary art. Special attention is given to folk traditions that reflect the richness of our cultural identity.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.