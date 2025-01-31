Ambassador Cultural Club: Hungary Through Eyes Of Azerbaijani Artists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The Ambassador Cultural Club has presented the third part of the
cultural project "Hungary Through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists,"
organized by the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan and the Arts
Council Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Each artwork reflects the artist's vision, emotions, and
interpretation of Hungary's rich cultural heritage, which has been
a primary source of inspiration.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the project's author, head of
the Arts Council Azerbaijan, renowned artist Dadash Mammadov,
stressed that the project began with a meeting with the Hungarian
Ambassador and then continued with a creative workshop where
artists studied Hungary's cultural traditions. In the third phase,
the results of this inspiring interaction are presented as part of
this exhibition.
This exhibition is the result of a successful collaboration
between the Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Hungary,
demonstrating how joint cultural initiatives can inspire and unite
people.
The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamás József Torma,
emphasized that the main goal of the project is to showcase the
power of art as a tool for cultural exchange and strengthening
mutual understanding between countries. It was noted that art is a
universal language that can unite people, blur borders, and create
strong bridges of understanding. Such initiatives not only reveal
the richness of cultural heritage but also strengthen friendly ties
between Hungary and Azerbaijan, fostering fruitful cooperation.
The project's curator, Sona Guliyeva, pointed out that it is
important for the Ambassador Cultural Club to continue developing
cooperation with diplomatic missions, creating new projects that
serve as a bridge between cultures. Within the framework of this
project, art has become a language that unites traditions, inspires
creativity, and contributes to the strengthening of international
ties.
The exhibition displays artworks by talented Azerbaijani artists
such as Aynura Mustafayeva, Roya Hasanova, Elshan Rzazade, Leyla
Museibova, Naila Maharramova, Maryam Kibleyeva, Leyla Orujeva,
Nargiz Guliyeva, Ruslan Rustamov, Sevinj Ganjali, Tarana Aliyeva,
Huseyn Kangarli, Sevda Rustamova, Nigar Aliyeva, and Malak
Abbaszade.
Ambassador Cultural Club invites all art enthusiasts to visit
the exhibition and become a part of this vibrant cultural
event.
Founded by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Ambassadors Cultural
Club serves as a point of contact for cultural exchange, to create
projects that inspire and unite people, and to strengthen cultural
ties between diplomats, artists, and the broader audience.
The club aims to highlight the unique aspects of Azerbaijani
culture, such as traditional crafts, carpet weaving, music, visual
arts, and contemporary art. Special attention is given to folk
traditions that reflect the richness of our cultural identity.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN31012025000195011045ID1109153221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.